Bulls' Luke Kornet: Game-time call Wednesday
Kornet (toe) practiced Tuesday and is questionable for Wednesday's preseason game against New Orleans, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Kornet has been slowed by a turf toe injury, but after returning to practice Tuesday, he'll have a chance to take the court for Wednesday's exhibition. His status should become more clear closer to tipoff.
