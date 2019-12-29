Bulls' Luke Kornet: Garbage time appearance
Kornet had three points, one rebound and one block in five minutes during Saturday's 116-81 victory over Atlanta.
Kornet made a rare appearance during garbage time, just the sixth time he has been in action over the past 23 games. He is not a part of the current plans for the Bulls and has no fantasy value.
