Bulls' Luke Kornet: Gets start Wednesday
Kornet (ankle) is starting Wednesday against the Pacers.
Kornet sprained his ankle during Monday's win over the Spurs but will play through the issue Wednesday. With Wendell Carter (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (thumb) both sidelined, Kornet will stick in the starting lineup for an eighth straight game. Over the past seven games (all starts), Kornet is averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22.4 minutes.
