Bulls' Luke Kornet: Goes for 19 points
Kornet went for 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 133-118 loss at Brooklyn.
Kornet has started nine straight games, as he is taking advantage of the fact that both Lauri Markkanen (pelvis) and Wendell Carter Jr. (ankle) are sidelined, while Daniel Gafford (thumb) has also missed eight straight games. He is averaging 10.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game since he moved to the starting lineup and while he should continue to see a healthy dose of minutes moving forward, he is not producing enough nor showing enough consistency to be considered as a long-term fantasy asset.
