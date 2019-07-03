Kornet has agreed to a two-year deal with the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Kornet played a minor rotation role for the Knicks last season, though he did start 18 games. Overall, he averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17.0 minutes. In Chicago, he'll likely occupy a similar role behind Wendell Carter.

