Bulls' Luke Kornet: Latches on with Bulls
Kornet has agreed to a two-year deal with the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Kornet played a minor rotation role for the Knicks last season, though he did start 18 games. Overall, he averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17.0 minutes. In Chicago, he'll likely occupy a similar role behind Wendell Carter.
More News
-
Knicks' Luke Kornet: Doesn't get qualifying offer•
-
Knicks' Luke Kornet: Hosts a block party Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Luke Kornet: Blocks four shots Sunday•
-
Knicks' Luke Kornet: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Luke Kornet: Back-to-back quality outings•
-
Knicks' Luke Kornet: Across the board effort Saturday•
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.