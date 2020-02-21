Bulls' Luke Kornet: Listed doubtful
Kornet (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against Phoenix.
Kornet sprained his ankle at practice Friday and is expected to miss at least one game, which leaves the Bulls even more shorthanded up front, as Wendell Carter (ankle) is also unlikely to suit up. Expect Daniel Gafford and Cristiano Felicio to handle most of the center minutes if neither of the aforementioned big men play.
