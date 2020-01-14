Bulls' Luke Kornet: Nursing thumb sprain
Kornet is probable for Wednesday's game against Washington due to a right thumb sprain.
Kornet has played big minutes over the last two contests (25 and 22 minutes), but he appears to be dinged up following Monday night's matchup against Boston. Despite this, it doesn't seem as though he'll miss any time as a result of the injury, considering he's been tagged as probable.
