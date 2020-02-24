Bulls' Luke Kornet: Out again Tuesday
Kornet (ankle) will not play Tuesday against the Thunder.
Kornet will miss at least one more game as he continues to deal with a sprained left ankle. The big man was spotted in a walking boot on Saturday, which isn't the most encouraging sign. However, the Bulls have three off days following Tuesday's game, so there's a chance Kornet could make some progress and get back on the floor as early as Saturday in New York.
