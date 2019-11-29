Bulls' Luke Kornet: Plays 10 minutes in return
Kornet (nose) logged 10 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 104-90 loss to the Warriors, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two blocks, one rebound and one steal.
Kornet returned to action after missing the Bulls' previous eight games while recovering from surgery to address a sinus obstruction. Both Kornet and Daniel Gafford (nine minutes) saw similar playing time in the loss, making it difficult to discern which of the two may stick around as the primary backup to starting center Wendell Carter in future contests.
