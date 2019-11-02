Kornet had just two points, two assists, and one rebound in 10 minutes during Friday's 112-106 victory over Detroit.

Kornet remained the backup center for Friday's matchup but managed just two points in 10 minutes. He is yet to have any sort of impact for the Bulls and it would make sense for Daniel Gafford to eventually take that role away from Kornet. There is no reason to think he can have any value moving forward and he can be left on the waivers almost everywhere.