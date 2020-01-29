Bulls' Luke Kornet: Probable Wednesday
Kornet is probable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a sprained right ankle.
Kornet has emerged from Monday's win against the Spurs with a sprained ankle, but he should be fine for Wednesday. Across his past seven games (all starts), he's averaged 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22.4 minutes.
