Bulls' Luke Kornet: Questionable for Wednesday
Kornet (nose) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Golden State, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Kornet took part in Tuesday's practice and has a chance to make his return Wednesday following an eight-game absence. The Bulls figure to update his status closer to tip.
