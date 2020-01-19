Bulls' Luke Kornet: Scores 11 points as starter
Kornet had 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3PT), four assists, three rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 win over the Cavaliers.
Kornet has started in each of Chicago's last two games, and he has registered double-digit scoring figures in four of his last five contests. That said, his playing time remains heavily inconsistent and his bigger role of late might only be due to the fact the Bulls are depleted with injuries on their frontcourt. As such, he might remain serviceable but would fit better as a streamer in most formats.
