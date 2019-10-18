Kornet turned in 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, and three assists in 18 minutes during Thursday's 111-93 win over the Hawks.

Kornet showed off his stellar touch from beyond the arc, canning three treys despite seeing fairly limited action. He's undoubtedly behind Wendell Carter and Lauri Markkanen on the center depth chart, but the fact that those two often share the floor together means there's a chance Kornet will have the opportunity to carve out a meaningful reserve role in 2019-20.