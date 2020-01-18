Bulls' Luke Kornet: Scores 13 in 28 minutes
Kornet collected 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 100-89 loss to the 76ers.
Kornet was listed as probable due to a sprained right thumb, this after carrying the same designation heading into Wednesday's bout versus the Wizards. With Wendell Carter (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (thumb) both sidelined for at least the next few weeks, Kornet seems likely to continue holding down the fort as the starting center and could be an intriguing cheap option in daily leagues for Saturday's matchup versus the Cavaliers.
