Kornet compiled 25 points (10-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 loss to the 76ers.

Kornet finished with a career high scoring total while missing just four of his 14 field-goal attempts, though he contributed minimally beyond the scoring and three-point shooting columns. Moreover, Kornet fouled out trying to deal with Joel Embiid. Wendell Carter (ankle) and Lauri Markkanen (pelvis) are both expected to return to the rotation sometime after the All-Star break, but until then Kornet could maintain decent value in deeper leagues.