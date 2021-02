Kornet tallied seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and three rebounds across 15 minutes in Friday's 125-106 loss to the Clippers.

It marked nearly 12 months since the last time Kornet played 10 minutes in a game. Though the COVID-19 pandemic plays a part, he has not been considered an integral component for the Bulls to begin with. They have started either Wendell Carter or Daniel Gafford at center, with taller forwards like Lauri Markkanen and Thaddeus Young also taking up many minutes.