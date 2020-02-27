Bulls' Luke Kornet: Set to miss extended time
Kornet (ankle) is expected to remain out for the next 6-to-8 weeks.
The Bulls got more bad news on the injury front Thursday, as further tests revealed that Kornet's sprained left ankle is apparently more severe than initially expected. The six-to-eight-week timetable effectively ends Kornet's season as the Bulls head toward another likely slot in the lottery. Amid injuries to Wendell Carter, Lauri Markkanen and Daniel Gafford, Kornet had been starting in the frontcourt prior to the injury. In 14 consecutive starts from Jan. 17 through Feb. 20. Kornet posted 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 made threes in 22.4 minutes.
