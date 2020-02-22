Bulls' Luke Kornet: Sporting protective boot
Kornet (ankle) is utilizing crutches and wearing a protective walking boot Saturday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The 24-year-old was already ruled out for Saturday's contest with the Suns due to the ankle sprain, but sporting the boot essentially guarantees he'll also remain sidelined Sunday against the Wizards. Kornet has yet to be provided an official timetable for his return, though he initially received a doubtful designation for the matchup with Phoenix.
