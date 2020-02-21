Bulls' Luke Kornet: Sprains ankle, no timetable
Kornet sprained his ankle during Friday's practice and is without a timetable for a return, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The seriousness of Kornet's injury hasn't been determined, so it's unclear when he'll return. In his absence, Cristiano Felicio and Daniel Gafford could see extra run.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...