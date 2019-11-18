Kornet underwent surgery to address a sinus obstruction Monday and is without a timetable for return.

In an unexpected development, Kornet underwent surgery to repair a sinus obstruction stemming from a broken nose he suffered on December 19th, 2018 as a member of the Knicks. Details surrounding the injury are unclear as is a timeline for Kornet's return. The 23-year-old had been a healthy scratch in the past three games and is averaging just 4.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 11.6 minutes this season. Kornet's absence could open up additional minutes for Danil Gafford.