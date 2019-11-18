Play

Kornet (nose) is expected to miss the next 7-to-10 days while recovering from Monday's surgery, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.

Kornet went under the knife Monday for a sinus obstruction, though he's not expected to be sidelined for much more than a week. With Kornet on the mend, Danil Gafford could see an uptick in minutes.

