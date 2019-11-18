Bulls' Luke Kornet: Will miss 7-to-10 days
Kornet (nose) is expected to miss the next 7-to-10 days while recovering from Monday's surgery, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.
Kornet went under the knife Monday for a sinus obstruction, though he's not expected to be sidelined for much more than a week. With Kornet on the mend, Danil Gafford could see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...