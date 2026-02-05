McClung (calf) signed a two-way contract with the Bulls on Thursday.

After being cut loose by the Pacers in early November, McClung caught on with the Bulls' G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. Over 24 games for Windy City, McClung averaged 25.4 points, 7.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 37.4 minutes per contest. He hadn't taken the floor for Windy City since Jan. 28 due to a right calf injury, but McClung is apparently back to full health. Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com notes that McClung will join the Bulls in Toronto for Thursday's game against the Raptors, and the 27-year-old guard will likely be part of the rotation while Chicago is shorthanded after executing several trades in recent days.