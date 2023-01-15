Hill amassed 19 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes in Saturday's 105-96 loss to the Charge.

Hill made his first appearance for Windy City of the regular season Saturday and it was his first game at any level since Dec. 20. He spent the last three weeks with Chicago but failed to make an appearance during that 13-game span. He's tallied 68 seconds of playing time in three appearances for Chicago on the year and the return to Windy City should provide some extended playing time for the 27-year-old.