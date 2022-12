Hill posted 22 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, an assist and two steals in 35 minutes in Friday's 106-103 loss to Grand Rapids.

Hill scored 12 of his 22 points in the third quarter, going 5-for-8 from the field in the period. He continues to be a force on the defensive end and is averaging 2.2 steals per contest through 12 games.