Hill tallied 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 29 minutes in Monday's 109-107 loss to the Charge.

Hill's seven fourth-quarter points led the team but it wasn't enough for Windy City to pull out a win on the road. The 27-year-old is averaging 16.0 points while making 44.0 percent of his shots through seven games this year.