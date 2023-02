Hill supplied 17 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes in Windy City's 116-112 win over Santa Cruz on Thursday.

Hill produced a double-digit point tally for the fourth time in five games while draining a season-high four threes. The 27-year-old has been effective as a scorer, rebounder and defender, as he's also recorded double-digit boards on two occasions and multiple steals in three contests.