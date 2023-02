Hill managed 18 points (6-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Windy City's 144-133 win over the Herd on Friday.

Hill checked in third in scoring on the night for the Bulls while posting his third double-digit point tally in four games this season. The 27-year-old forward's 54.5 percent shooting was a season high as well, but his pair of boards did represent his lowest figure in that category thus far on the campaign.