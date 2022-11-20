Hill amassed six points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 30 minutes in Saturday's 99-94 loss in Sioux Falls.

Hill scored all six of his points in the first quarter before missing his final eight shot attempts of the game. He had made 46.5 percent of his shots with Windy City before the contest and has typically been a fairly efficient scorer in the G League. Saturday's poor performance is likely not a cause for concern for the 27-year-old.