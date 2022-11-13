Hill compiled 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 37 minutes in Saturday's 126-121 win over Iowa.

It was Hill's first appearance in the G League this season after starting the season with Chicago. He tallied just 68 seconds of playing time for Chicago in three appearances through the season's first 12 games. The 27-year-old will likely play a significant role for Windy City as long as he's with the team.