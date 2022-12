Hill compiled 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes in Monday's 102-96 win over Rio Grande Valley.

Hill did not shoot well Monday but still led the team with 17 points. Through 15 games for Windy City, he's averaging 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.