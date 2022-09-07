Hill signed a two-way contract with the Bulls on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hill played 16 games last season for the Bulls last season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10.4 minutes. At 26 years old, it is unlikely the Bulls see Hill as having major potential, but his familiarity with the team will allow them to trust him if he's needed.

