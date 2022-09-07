Hill signed a two-way contract with the Bulls on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Hill played 16 games last season for the Bulls last season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 10.4 minutes. At 26 years old, it is unlikely the Bulls see Hill as having major potential, but his familiarity with the team will allow them to trust him if he's needed.
More News
-
Bulls' Malcolm Hill: Drops 29 points in G League loss•
-
Bulls' Malcolm Hill: Registers G League double-double•
-
Bulls' Malcolm Hill: Posts 16/6/4 line in G League loss•
-
Bulls' Malcolm Hill: Clip and dip•
-
Bulls' Malcolm Hill: Snags two-way deal•
-
Bulls' Malcolm Hill: Signs 10-day contract with Bulls•