Hill produced 18 points (5-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 38 minutes in Wednesday's 124-109 win in Capital City.

Hill struggled from the field throughout Wednesday's contest but had particular difficulties in the second half, missing six of seven shot attempts and all three of his tries from beyond the arc. He is just 10-for-31 shooting since returning to Windy City last week.