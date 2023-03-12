Simonovic turned in 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and 17 rebounds across 31 minutes in the Bulls' 135-110 win over the Legends on Thursday.

Simonovic continues to be no match for most G League frontcourts, as he's now recorded three double-doubles in the last four games alone. The 2020 second-round pick is now averaging 16.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 28.3 minutes in 19 G League games overall this season.