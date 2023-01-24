Chicago assigned Simonovic to the G League's Windy City Bulls on Tuesday.
Simonovic played just one minute in his lone appearance during his recent stint with the NBA club and will head back to the G League to see some extended playing time. He's averaging 14.0 points in 28.1 minutes across 23 appearances with Windy City.
