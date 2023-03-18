Simonovic will join the G League Windy City Bulls on Saturday.
Simonovic has bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G League this season but has appeared in just three NBA games. He will receive plenty of run with Windy City.
More News
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Back to NBA•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Heads back to G League•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Recalled by Chicago•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Another massive performance•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Elite performance in narrow loss•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Strong all-around showing in win•