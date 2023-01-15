Chicago recalled Simonovic from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Sunday.
While suiting up for Windy City in Saturday's loss to the Cleveland Charge, Simonovic posted 21 points and 10 rebounds. The 2020 second-round pick will be available for Chicago's matchup against Golden State on Sunday, but he's unlikely to garner a sizable role, as he's made just one NBA appearance this season.
More News
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Records double-double in return•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Out with illness•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Records double-double Saturday•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Scores 23 points in return•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Misses Saturday's contest•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Scores 21 points in win•