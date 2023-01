Chicago recalled Simonovic (neck) from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Monday.

Though he'll be rejoining the NBA team, it's unclear if Simonovic is healthy enough to suit up for the Bulls' next game Tuesday against the Clippers. Simonovic's last appearance in either the G League or the NBA came on Jan. 19, as he's otherwise been sidelined with a right neck strain for the past week and a half.