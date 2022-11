Simonovic produced 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes in Sunday's 121-105 win over Iowa.

Simonovic dominated the paint Sunday and grabbed eight offensive boards. It was his third double-double in five contests this year. He's made 53.2 percent of his shots and 42.9 percent of his three-point tries, resulting in 16.0 points per game so far.