Simonovic was recalled to the NBA from the Bulls' G League affiliate Windy City Bulls on Saturday.
Simonovic's addition to Chicago's roster comes after fellow center Andre Drummond popped up on the injury report with a shoulder strain. If Drummond were to miss, Simonovic would become the third center on the depth chart behind Nikola Vucevic and Tony Bradley.
