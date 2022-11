Simonovic posted 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes in Saturday's 99-94 loss to Sioux Falls.

After not playing in Friday's contest, Simonovic started and produced his fourth double-double in seven games. He's up to 9.7 rebounds per game to go along with 14.7 points.