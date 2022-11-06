Simonovic tallied 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 28 minutes in Saturday's 112-102 loss to Wisconsin.

Simonovic nearly had a double-double in the first half, scoring nine points and grabbing nine boards. He didn't produce much in the second half as Wisconsin pulled away from Windy City. He's averaging 15.0 points and 9.5 rebounds through two games.