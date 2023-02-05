Simonovic supplied 21 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Windy City's 144-133 win over the Herd on Friday.

Simonovic was assigned to Windy City on Wednesday after spending just two days with the parent club, and he commemorated his return with a standout effort. The 23-year-old center has scored 20 points or more in five of his seven games at the G League level overall, and he's now recorded double-digit rebounds on three occasions as well.