Simonovic was drafted by the Bulls with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Simonovic is a young, lengthy center who averaged 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks with Montenegro last season. Simonovic has shown flashes of offensive potential but lacks consistency. The Bulls will likely have him sit for the most part during the 2020-21 season, as this pick resembles a development for the future.