Simonovic compiled 26 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists and one block across 31 minutes in Windy City's 121-120 loss to Westchester on Sunday.

The young big has been taken his production to another level of late, putting together consecutive double-doubles and three straight double-digit scoring performances overall. Sunday's rebounding total was also a season high for Simonovic, who is encountering little resistance from opposing G League frontcourts for the most part.