Simonovic tallied 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes in Wednesday's 110-99 win in Motor City.

Simonovic dominated the second quarter, scoring 10 points and grabbing six boards as Windy City outscored Motor City by 11 in the period. With the big night, the seven-footer is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game this year.