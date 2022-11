Simonovic compiled 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, a steal and two blocks in 32 minutes in Saturday's 119-99 victory over the Charge.

Simonovic was recalled by the Bulls on Monday but did not see any playing time before returning to Windy City for Saturday's contest. After his big night on the glass, the 23-year-old is averaging 10.5 boards a game to go along with 14.9 points.