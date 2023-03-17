Simonovic was assigned to the G League's Windy City Bulls on Friday.
Simonovic will head back to the G League a day after he was recalled by the parent club. He hasn't seen much playing time for Chicago this year but should have a chance to see more run with Windy City.
More News
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Recalled by Chicago•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Another massive performance•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Elite performance in narrow loss•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Strong all-around showing in win•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Heads back to G League•
-
Bulls' Marko Simonovic: Recalled by Chicago•