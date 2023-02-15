Simonovic totaled 27 points (10-13 FG, 7-10 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals across 39 minutes in Windy City's 115-112 win over Grand Rapids on Monday.

The big man was nearly perfect from the field and turned in a blistering effort from behind the arc. Simonovic was less productive in Tuesday's loss with a 3-for-12 showing from the field, but he still churned out an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. The center should continue to play a key role for the Bulls following the All-Star break.