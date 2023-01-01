Simonovic was not active for Saturday's game against Motor City.
Simonovic started but played just one minute in Thursday's regular-season opener and was inactive Saturday. No injury has been reported but, as he averaged 28.9 minutes per contest in 17 games in the showcase portion of the season, it seems likely that his absence from the lineup is not related to his performance.
